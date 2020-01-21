Moody’s: China's current account is likely to move into structural deficit over this decade

Moody’s Investors Service, the US-based rating agency, in its latest report, said that it expects China to shift into the current account deficit over the next ten years.

Key Quotes:

“China's current account is likely to move into structural deficit over this decade.

China's shift into the current account deficit could weigh on the sovereign's credit profile.

In the energy sector, Moody’s expects the Chinese government to end subsidies for new projects over the next three years.”