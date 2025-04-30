- Microsoft stock sinks on a lower Q1 GDP reading on Wednesday.
- Preliminary US GDP for Q1 shows a QoQ slide of 0.3% annualized.
- Microsoft is set to release fiscal Q3 earnings after the close on Wednesday.
- Earnings call will revolve around European cloud expansion, tariffs and US data center investment pause.
Microsoft (MSFT) stock fell about 2% near the open on Wednesday after the United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that US GDP in the first quarter fell 0.3% QoQ on an annualized basis. Economists had expected a 0.2% reading, and the preliminary reading looks awful when compared to the 2.4% figure from Q4 2024.
Microsoft shares have been rising lightly over the past week ahead of Wednesday's fiscal Q3 post-market earnings release. Wall Street expects the tech stalwart to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22 on revenue of $68.44 billion for the quarter ending in March.
The broader market is also selling off in light of the GDP figure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which includes Microsoft, trended 1.6% lower near the start of Wednesday's session, while the tech-focused NASDAQ Composite lost a resounding 2.5%.
The S&P 500, which decreased about 2% at the time of writing, is the latest casualty of analyst revisions due to the Trump administration's enaction of tariffs. HSBC cut its optimistic 6,700 year-end target all the way to 5,600. The index trades near 5,447 on Wednesday morning.
Microsoft stock news
Microsoft executives, however, do not seem to be worried about the year ahead. The company announced on Wednesday morning in the runup to the earnings release that it plans on doubling its data center infrastructure in Europe by 2027 from 2023 figures. This will amount to the company's Azure cloud segment operating more than 200 data centers on the counterpart by the end of 2027.
Microsoft has already been investing steadily over the past two years and says it will add another 40% to capacity in the next two. The plan announced on Wednesday mentions investments in 16 European nations.
Microsoft outlined its five leading goals with this European expansion:
- Build a broad AI and cloud ecosystem across Europe
- Uphold Europe’s digital resilience despite geopolitical volatility
- Continue to protect the privacy of European data
- Defend European cybersecurity
- Strengthen Europe’s economic competitiveness, particularly for open source.
Earlier this year, Microsoft claimed it would spend as much as $80 billion on data centers in this fiscal year alone. But analysts began to wonder about the company's sincerity when it began slowing investments in several early-stage US facilities at the start of the year. Management simply stated at the time that they decided to remain agile with their capex rollout.
Investors will surely have further questions during the earnings call later on Wednesday as to how the C-suite is viewing those paused projects. Other questions will revolve around Microsoft's outlook on tariffs and how they will alter the company's guidance this year.
Microsoft stock forecast
Microsoft shares have only just regained the $385 to $390 former support band after falling into a clear downtrend over the past two months. A poor earnings performance or guidance retraction later on Wednesday will almost certainly send MSFT back below $385, once again losing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). In that case, Microsoft stock will probably retest the $345 to $360 range.
MSFT daily stock chart
A beat-a-raise quarter, however, could propel the share price back into the $400 to $410 upper support range. The 200-day SMA remains the goal for bulls as it now circles $414.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s retracement and clocked decent gains on Wednesday, reclaiming the 0.6400 barrier and beyond on the back of easing US-China trade tensions and despite another solid performance of the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Further weakness likely below 1.1300
EUR/USD’s selling pressure picked up pace on Wednesday, sending the pair to the area of weekly lows near 1.1320. The move lower in spot came in response to extra strength in the Greenback despite disappointing results from the US Q1 GDP figures and the ADP report.
Gold reclaims the $3,300 mark and beyond
Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading around $3,300 as receding US-China trade tensions continues to weigh on safe-haven demand. At the same time, the US Dollar keeps the bid bias intact following stronger-than-expected headline PCE inflation and despite a weaker first-quarter GDP growth print.
Bitcoin ETFs to see institutional inflows from Big Four wirehouses: Bitwise
Bitcoin ETFs are expected to witness a surge in demand from Wall Street in 2025, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.