Michael Gove argued new Brexit plan from PM Johnson to be approved by Britain’s Parliament - RTRS

- Michael Gove argued that it would likely win enough support to be approved by Britain’s Parliament.
- Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party, have also welcomed the plan.
Reuters has reported that in a new Brexit plan from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, senior minister Michael Gove argued that it would likely win enough support to be approved by Britain’s Parliament, adding that Brussels should take confidence from that.
The short article reads as follows:
UK Parliament would back Johnson's Brexit plan: Gove
"The British Parliament rejected three times an earlier Withdrawal Agreement struck by former Prime Minister Theresa May, but some lawmakers from the most pro-Brexit wing of the ruling Conservatives and some opposition Labour lawmakers have signaled their backing for Johnson’s new proposal.
Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party, have also welcomed the plan that was sent to Brussels earlier on Wednesday.
“That seems to me to be a pretty solid majority,” Gove, minister for preparing for a no-deal exit, told ITV’s Peston program,"
- Reuters.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-day highs as the dollar keeps easing
The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.0963, its highest in three days as concerns about a US recession sent speculative interest away from the greenback. EUR/USD advance limited, correction could extend up to 1.1000.
GBP/USD: Under pressure despite Brexit-positive headlines
Despite increasing odds of the UK PM’s Brexit success to grab the October 31 deadline, GBP/USD shows little reaction to the news as the market awaits the EU’s response for further clarity. The Cable stays under pressure.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles
The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.
Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500
The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher.