Mexico's Peña Nieto: We should redefine relationship with the U.S. government

Mexico's Peña Nieto: We should redefine relationship with the U.S. governmentBy Felipe Erazo
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto is crossing the wires last minutes, via Reuters, saying that a top priority will be ensuring "strong" dialogue in bilateral relationship with the United States.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Mexico is a natural bridge for trade with other regions, must increase trade diversification
- Mexico wants bilateral relationship with U.S. to translate into more trade, jobs
- Says will work closer with Brazil, Argentina, and other Latin American countries
- Says will prioritize modernizing EU trade deal
- Mexico will immediately seek bilateral deals with countries in TPP
- Mexico obliged to take steps to defend its interests given new vision in U.S.