Mexico Jobless Rate above expectations (3.32%) in April: Actual (3.5%)
By
FXStreet Team
Mexico Jobless Rate above expectations (3.32%) in April: Actual (3.5%)
FXStreet
|
May 26, 13:02 GMT
Mexico Jobless Rate s.a: 3.6% (April) vs 3.5%
FXStreet
|
May 26, 13:01 GMT
EUR/USD: Towards the top of the range - SocGen
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:53 GMT
US: The PCE price index increased 2.4% in first quarter of 2017
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:51 GMT
US: New orders for manufactured durable goods in April decreased $1.6 billion or 0.7%
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:44 GMT
EUR/USD tumbles to 1.1180 post-US GDP
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:40 GMT
GBP/USD tumbles to fresh monthly lows after US macro releases
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:38 GMT
US: Real GDP increased at an annual rate of 1.2% in the first quarter of 2017
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:35 GMT
United States Durable Goods Orders ex Transportation below expectations (0.4%) in April: Actual (-0.4%)
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:32 GMT
United States Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices (QoQ) in line with forecasts (2.4%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:32 GMT
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (QoQ) above expectations (2%) in 1Q: Actual (2.1%)
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:32 GMT
United States Gross Domestic Product Price Index below forecasts (2.3%) in 1Q: Actual (2.2%)
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:32 GMT
United States Gross Domestic Product Annualized came in at 1.2%, above forecasts (0.9%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:32 GMT
United States Durable Goods Orders came in at -0.7%, above expectations (-1.4%) in April
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:32 GMT
EUR/GBP is likely to undergo a pause - SocGen
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:31 GMT
UK Election: Labour continues to close the gap against Conservatives
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:22 GMT
NZD/USD through 100-DMA barrier, refreshes two-month highs ahead of US macro releases
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:13 GMT
Dollar Index rebound looks plausible towards 98.50/98.85 - SocGen
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:10 GMT
USD/JPY further recovery lies above 112.01/13 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
May 26, 12:01 GMT
CAD: Modest strength ahead for the loonie - SocGen
FXStreet
|
May 26, 11:59 GMT
