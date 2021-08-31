Mexico: Banxico forecasts 2021 GDP growth of 6.2%

The central bank of Mexico (Banxico) said on Tuesday that it forecasts economic growth of 6.2% in 2021, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Banxico forecasts 2021 fourth-quarter inflation of 5.7%
"Banxico forecasts 2022 fourth-quarter inflation of 3.4%."
"Banxico forecasts 2022 GDP growth of 3.0%."
"Mexican economy expected to create between 640,000 and 840,000 jobs in 2021."
"Banxico expects job growth of between 500,000 and 700,000 for 2022."
"Banxico considers that balance of risks to growth are balanced."
"Banxico considers that balance of risks to inflation are biased to the upside."
Market reaction
The USD/MXN pair showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen posting small daily losses at 20.1015.
