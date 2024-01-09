- Mexican Peso depreciates even though inflation data in Mexico was mixed.
- Mexico’s inflation exceeded forecasts, which could deter Banxico from easing policy throughout the first quarter 2024.
- USD/MXN soared toward the 16.90 area due to the overall strength of the US Dollar.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is losing steam against the US Dollar (USD) in early trading on Tuesday as the Greenback rises. December’s inflation was higher than expected in Mexico, which might deter the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) from easing policy, as two of its policy members expressed in December. At the time of writing, USD/MXN is trading at 16.94, gaining 0.68%.
Mexico’s National Statistics Agency (INEGI) announced that consumer prices rose above estimates in headline inflation, while core inflation reached its lowest level since October 2021. The data initially underpinned the Mexican currency, with the USD/MXN dropping toward 16.78. Buyers moved in and lifted the exchange rate.
Across the border, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continued to support the current level of interest rates, based on comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman. Data-wise, US small business sentiment improved, while the Balance of Trade printed a narrower deficit in November, revealed the US Department of Commerce.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso at the mercy of strong US Dollar
- Mexico’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.66% YoY in December, exceeding forecasts of 4.55%, and November’s was 4.32%. Core figures came at 5.09%, less than the consensus and the previous month’s 5.15% and 5.30%, respectively.
- Federal Reserve officials expressed that interest rates should remain at current levels. Bostic emphasized that policy needs to stay tight, while Bowman added that policy is sufficiently restrictive.
- The US Trade Balance deficit narrowed more than expected in November, from the $-65 billion estimate to $-63.2 billion and less than October’s $-64.5 billion.
- The US 10-year Treasury bond yield advances.
- Consumer Confidence in Mexico deteriorated in December as households remained concerned about the future economic outlook.
- The US economy continues to paint a mixed economic outlook as the latest US jobs data was mixed while business activity in manufacturing contracted and the service sector is deteriorating. Although a soft-landing scenario looms, the chance of a mild recession has increased, so caution is warranted.
- Although the latest Banxico meeting minutes indicate the central bank might consider easing policy, December’s inflation report might prevent the central bank from relaxing policy.
- Last Tuesday, Mexico’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December peaked at 52.0, below November’s 52.5, suggesting the economy is slowing down amid Banxico’s tightening cycle.
- On Wednesday, Business Confidence in Mexico improved to 54.6 from 54.0 in November, although it failed to underpin the Mexican Peso, which remained weak during the session.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso weakens as the USD/MXN rises and threatens to reach 17.00
Although the USD/MXN resumed its downtrend, the current leg-up toward the 16.90 area could pave the way for an upward correction past the 17.00 figure. A breach of the latter could exacerbate a test of the 17.20 figure, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.26.
If sellers prevent the exotic pair from piercing the 17.00 figure, a test of last year’s low is on the cards. But sellers must conquer the 16.80 area, followed by the August 28 swing low of 16.69 ahead of the 2023 low of 16.62.
USD/MXN Price Action – Daily Chart
Mexican Peso FAQs
What key factors drive the Mexican Peso?
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso?
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso?
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso?
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
