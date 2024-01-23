- Mexican Peso plummets as the USD/MXN tests key resistance level, which could shift the pair bullish.
- Risk appetite is mixed, though elevated US Treasury yields underpin the US Dollar.
- Upcoming economic data from Mexico, including the Economic Activity report and mid-month inflation figures, are closely watched by traders
The Mexican Peso (MXN) plunges sharply against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday on risk aversion in the FX space. This benefits safe-haven currencies to the detriment of the emerging market currency. That, along with a jump in Treasury yields in the United States, underpins the USD/MXN, which trades at 17.34, up by almost 1%.
Wall Street is trading mixed, weighed down by the sudden rise in US Treasury bond yields. The increase in yields is led by the belly and the long end of the yield curve, rising between four and seven basis points. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of six other currencies, gains 0.37%, up at 103.74. The Greenback has been bolstered by traders pushing back their expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cutting from March until May, according to the CME FedWatch Tool data.
Across the border, Mexico’s economic docket will feature the release of the Economic Activity report, along with January’s mid-month inflation data.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Mexican Peso weakens the most since January 16, ahead of crucial data
- The former Bank of Mexico (Banxico) Governor and current General Manager of the Bank of International Settlements, Agustin Carstens, said that the central bank must not lower interest rates prematurely, adding that, “Recent developments allow us (central bankers) to look at the future with cautious optimism.” Carstens said that even though there’s progress on the disinflation process, “inflation is still above central bank targets in most countries and needs to fall further.”
- Agustin Carstens's posture and that of former Banxico Deputy Governor Everardo Elizondo suggest that policy should remain restrictive, which could deter the Mexican central bank from cutting rates, which currently sit at 11.25%, as traders await mid-January’s inflation report.
- Mid-month inflation in Mexico is expected to edge toward 4.78%, while the core is expected to dip further below the 5% threshold.
- The recent economic figures from Mexico indicate a deceleration in the economy, evidenced by Retail Sales falling short of expectations and being lower than those of October. Concurrently, projections for economic growth stand at 2.6%, which is under the anticipated 3%.
- On the US front, last week’s economic data paints a soft-landing outlook. Even though housing data was mixed, American household sentiment improvement, and lower inflation expectations underpinned the USD/MXN.
- Atlanta GDPNow model suggests last year’s Q4 likely expanded by 2.4%, spurred by strong retail sales, firm industrial production, a tight labor market and consumer sentiment improvement.
- Traders trimmed their bets for a dovish Federal Reserve in 2024. They stand at 139 basis points (bps) of cuts from 175 bps last week.
- Mexico witnessed a jump in headline inflation, but core data suggests the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has done a good job, curbing elevated prices after hiking rates toward 11.25%.
- Despite indications from the December meeting minutes of Banxico (the Central Bank of Mexico) that it may consider easing its monetary policy, the inflation report for January poses a potential obstacle to any such policy relaxation.
- Standard Chartered analysts estimate the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will lower rates to 9.25% in 2024.
- On January 5, a Reuters poll suggested the Mexican Peso could weaken 5.4% to 18.00 per US Dollar in the 12 months following December.
Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso falls to four-day low as USD/MXN meanders around 200-day SMA
The USD/MXN daily chart depicts buyers gathering momentum as they dragged the exchange rate to the brisk of breaching the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.36. Once cleared, this could open the door to test the 100-day SMA at 17.42. Further upside is seen at the psychological 17.50 barrier, ahead of aiming toward the May 23 high at 17.99.
Failure to decisively break the 200-day SMA could open the door for a leg up, with first support at the 50-day SMA at 17.14, followed by the 17.05 swing low reached on January 22, ahead of the 17.00 figure.
USD/MXN Price Action – Daily Chart
Mexican Peso FAQs
What key factors drive the Mexican Peso?
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso?
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso?
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso?
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
