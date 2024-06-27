Mexican Peso takes a break after two-day decline ahead Banxico meeting

- The Mexican Peso is taking a breather after a two-day decline.
- Thursday will see the Banxico policy meeting and Mexican labor and trade data.
- USD/MXN completes an ABC correction higher and reaches a critical turning point.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) trades little-changed on Thursday as traders catch their breath after two straight days of depreciation. This may be a “calm before the storm” effect ahead of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) monetary policy meeting at 19:00 GMT, a potentially market-moving event for the Peso.
At the time of writing, one US Dollar (USD) buys 18.30 Mexican Pesos, EUR/MXN is trading at 19.58, and GBP/MXN at 23.15.
Mexican Peso trades flat after two-day drop
The Mexican Peso trades flat in the run-up to the Banxico policy meeting on Thursday. An overwhelming majority of economists expect the central bank to maintain its policy interest rate at its current 11.00% level. Of the 25 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, 23 expect the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged. A recent survey by Mexican lender Citibanamex showed that the majority of respondents expect Banxico to keep its policy rate unchanged – although most expect a cut in August.
The high interest-rate differential between Mexico and most major economies has kept the Mexican Peso strong. Relatively higher interest rates attract greater inflows of foreign capital. Therefore, deciding not to cut interest rates might be bullish for the Peso, although given that this outcome has been widely predicted, the market may already have priced it in.
Many analysts have changed their minds about Banxico cutting interest rates due to the sharp depreciation in the Peso after the June 2 election. They now see imported inflation as a factor further weighing against immediate interest-rate cuts.
Rabobank’s Senior Strategist Christian Lawrence was one analyst who expected Banxico to cut interest rates in June. However, he changed his opinion in light of the sharp devaluation of the Mexican Peso since the election, which “has acted as a de facto cut.”
The same goes for economists at Standard Chartered: “We now expect Banco de México (Banxico) to stay on hold instead of cutting by 25bps at its 27 June meeting, amid sharp currency depreciation driven by elevated political noise and fiscal uncertainty,” said the bank in a recent note.
Prior to the Banxico decision, at 12:00 GMT, the Mexican Unemployment Rate and Balance of Trade (BoT) for May will also be released.
Unemployment is expected to rise to 2.7% from 2.6% in the previous month, and the BoT is forecast to show the deficit shrinking to $2.04 billion from $3.75 billion previous.
Better-than-expected data might support MXN.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN completes ABC correction and reaches crossroads
USD/MXN has completed an ABC corrective pattern higher on the 4-hour chart.
The pair is now at a critical juncture. If it continues to make higher highs, it could mean the short-term downtrend has reversed. Alternatively, a recapitulation would suggest the downtrend is resuming, and the pair could move to lower lows.
USD/MXN 4-hour Chart
A move below 18.06 (June 26 low) would suggest the downtrend was resuming and probably see a continuation down to 17.87 (June 24 low).
At the same time, the short-term trend remains bearish, leaving the pair at risk of a recapitulation lower. Further weakness could see it reach the 17.72 swing low made on June 4.
Alternatively, if USD/MXN rallies and breaks above 18.39 (June 26 high), it would form a higher high and suggest a new short-term uptrend was evolving. Resistance at 18.48 (2023 October 6 high) and 18.68 (June 14 high) might supply upside targets afterward.
The direction of the long and intermediate-term trends remains in doubt.
Economic Indicator
Trade Balance, $
The Trade Balance released by INEGI is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows trade surplus, while a negative value shows trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the Mexican Peso. If a steady demand in exchange for Mexican exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance which should be positive (or bullish) for the Peso.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jun 27, 2024 12:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: $-2.04B
Previous: $-3.746B
Source: National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico
