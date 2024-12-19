- The Mexican Peso is trading sideways near three-week lows, with all eyes on Banxico’s decision.
- A “hawkish cut” by the Fed on Wednesday boosted the US Dollar across the board.
- Technically, the USD/MXN is under an increasing bullish momentum above 20.30.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) extends losses for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday after dropping to three-week lows near 20.40 the previous day. A hawkish cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday, combined with uninspiring data from Mexico, keeps the MXN on its back foot ahead of the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) monetary policy decision.
A poll of analysts released by Citibank revealed a widespread view that the Mexican central bank would follow the Fed’s steps and cut rates by 25 basis points (bps). The analysts underscore that the lower inflationary pressures and a softer economic outlook put pressure on Banxico to ease borrowing costs.
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected, but its monetary policy statement and Chairman Jerome Powell´s press conference were tilted to the hawkish side. The central bank raised next year’s inflation and growth expectations and signaled a slower easing path.
Monetary policy divergence will likely weigh on the MXN
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) surged to test two-year highs following the Fed´s monetary policy decision, and it is likely to remain firm unless US data contrasts the Fed’s strong economic projections.
- The Bank of Mexico is widely expected to cut rates by 0.25% to 10% later on Thursday. This will be the fifth rate cut this year, with more expected to come in 2025.
- In the US, the Fed cut rates by 25 bps to the 4.25%-4.50% range on Wednesday, but the interest rate projections for 2025 were raised to 3.9% from 3.4%. This means two more rate cuts next year, instead of the four anticipated in September.
- The Fed lifted next year’s inflation expectations to 2.5% from the 2.1% estimated in September, with some analysts anticipating the impact of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inflationary policies.
- US economic growth was revised to 2.5% this year and 2.1% in 2025, from September’s forecasts of a steady 2.0% GDP this year and the next.
- The reaction to the US central bank’s decision boosted risk aversion and sent the US Treasury yields and the US Dollar rallying. The yield for the benchmark 10-year note surged to six-month highs above 4.50%, from 4.13% lows last week.
- In Mexico, Retail Sales dropped unexpectedly by 0.3% in October, against expectations of a 0.2% increase. Retail consumption moderated its yearly decline to 1.2% from 1.5% in the previous month, against expectations of a 1.6% fall.
- According to a survey from Citi, analysts expect Banxico to cut interest rates to 10.00% on Thursday and 150 bps further to 8.5% next year.
- The same survey reveals that market analysts expect the US Dollar (USD) to appreciate to 21.00 Mexican Pesos next year, with the Mexican economy slowing down to a 1.6% yearly growth in 2024 and 1.2% in 2025.
Mexican Peso technical outlook: USD/MXN stands at higher levels above 20.30
USD/MXN has broken above the top of the last two weeks’ horizontal channel at 20.30 and is consolidating gains below the 20.40 area, with the December 2 high at 20.60 on sight.
Technical indicators show increasing bullish momentum, with price action above the 4-hour 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still below overbought levels.
Support levels are at the top of the last two weeks’ channel at 20.30, ahead of the key 20.00 level. On the upside, resistances are at the mentioned 20.60, ahead of the November 6 and 26 highs at 20.80.
USD/MXN 4-Hour Chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
