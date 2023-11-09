- Mexican Peso shows resilience and appreciates against the US Dollar, as participants expect Banxico to hold rates unchanged.
- Mexico’s inflation reports a slight decrease, though supports the central bank’s restrictive stance.
- Mixed messages from Federal Reserve officials keep market participants on their toes, as they eye Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
Mexican Peso prints modest gains against the US Dollar in early trading on Thursday, with traders awaiting the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) monetary policy decision. Banxico is not expected to rock the boat, as analysts estimate it will keep rates at 11.25%. Therefore, the USD/MXN is trading at 17.50, down a decent 0.18%, portraying some Peso strength.
Mexico’s economic docket witnessed inflation coming in a tick lower than expected, and below previous readings, though the pace of the deflationary process is losing steam. That would refrain Banxico from adopting a dovish posture in its statement. Meanwhile, economic data in the United States (US) showed that unemployment claims for the last week fell, indicating strength in the labor market.
Aside from this, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continued to strike mixed signals, as Philadelphia Fed Patrick Harker emphasized that rates need to remain higher for longer. On the contrary, Chicago’s Fed Goolsbee turned dovish as he saw risks of overshooting rates. Late in the day, Fed Chair Jerome Powell would take the stand at around 19:00 GMT.
Daily digest movers: Mexican Peso remains firm as inflation in Mexico slows down
- Mexico’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.26% YoY in October, below forecasts of 4.28%, and the previous reading of 4.45%.
- On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.39%, above the 0.38% consensus and September’s 0.44%.
- Core inflation in Mexico stood high at 5.5% YoY as expected and below September’s data; while prices on a monthly basis ticked up from the 0.39% MoM estimated, above last month’s data and the 0.38% forecast.
- Initial Jobless Claims in the United States for the week ending November 4, rose by 217K, below estimates of 218K, and last week’s 220K.
- USD/MXN gains remain capped even though the American Dollar falls as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge that tracks the buck´s value against a basket of six currencies, retreating 0.05%, down at 105.47.
- Money market futures have priced in a 25 bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve in July 2024.
- Mexico´s economy remains resilient after October’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 52.1 from 49.8, and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 3.3% YoY in the third quarter.
- On October 24, Mexico's National Statistics Agency, INEGI, reported annual headline inflation hit 4.27%, down from 4.45% at the end of September and below forecasts of 4.38%.
- Banxico revised its inflation projections from 3.50% to 3.87% for 2024, which remains above the central bank’s 3.00% target (plus or minus 1%). The next decision will be announced on November 9 at 19:00 GMT
Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso appreciates though USD/MXN could aim higher as golden cross formation looms
The USD/MXN remains neutrally biased, though about to form a golden cross with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossing above the 200-day SMA, each at 17.67 and 17.68, respectively. That could pave the way for further upside. However, buyers need to lift the exchange rate above the 17.70 area, so they can challenge the 20-day SMA at 17.95, ahead of the psychologically 18.00 figure.
On the flip side, key support levels lie at Monday’s low of 17.40, followed by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.32. A breach of the latter will expose the 17.00 figure before the pair aims to test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.62.
Mexican Peso FAQs
What key factors drive the Mexican Peso?
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso?
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso?
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso?
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0700 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0700 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. As markets refrain from taking large positions ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech, the pair's action remains choppy.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2250 as USD recovery loses steam
GBP/USD recovered modestly after dropping toward 1.2250 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to gather strength in the second half of the day as focus shifts to Fed Chairman Powell's appearance at the IMF policy panel.
Gold stabilizes above $1,950 following earlier decline
After falling to its lowest level in three weeks at $1,944, Gold regained its traction and climbed above $1,950. The US Dollar's uninspiring performance helps XAU/USD hold its ground even though the 10-year US yield stays in positive territory ahead of Powell's speech.
Navigating crypto bull market: Signs to maximize profits
The cryptocurrency market seems to be headed for a bull market after October’s gains extend into the end of the year. The current uptrend in crypto prices offers opportunities for traders, but it isn’t free from volatility.
All eyes on Jerome Powell’s speech
The VIX index, a key measure of fear in the U.S. equity market, plummeted by over 20%, indicating a rising risk-on sentiment. Markets are waiting for the Fed's future monetary policy decisions.