- Mexican Peso remains on the defensive after Mexico’s Industrial Production figures disappointed investors.
- US inflation exceeds forecasts, impacting speculation of dovish US Federal Reserve.
- USD/MXN is volatile in the session as traders digest recent economic data released on both sides of the border.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) extended its losses for a third consecutive day against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday following a hotter-than-expected inflation report in the United States. Bets that the US Federal would cut rates in March remained largely unchanged at around 61.4%, though the Mexican currency failed to gain traction in early trading on Thursday. The USD/MXN posts minuscule gains of 0.03% and trades at 16.97 after hitting a four-day high.
Mexico’s economic docket featured Industrial Production that missed the mark set by economists, a headwind for the Peso. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that US inflation in December rose above the mark, which could prevent the Fed from easing policy. At the same time, unemployment claims for the last week were lower than expected, indicating the labor market is softening.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso took a toll on weak Mexican data and strong US inflation
- Industrial Production in Mexico plunged -1.5% MoM in November, worse than the -0.2% estimated. The annual figure slumped -3.1%, its lowest reading since August.
- The December US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose b y 3.4% YoY, above forecasts and November’s 3.1%. Core CPI climbed 3.9% YoY, lower than the 4% achieved in the previous reading but higher than the 3.8% projected by the consensus.
- Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 6 rose by 202K, less the previous week's 203K and forecasts of 210K.
- Given the fact that Industrial Production plunged in Mexico, the scenario of the country is becoming uncertain, which could weigh on the Mexican Peso. Even though Gross Fixed Investment climbed, other key economic indicators like inflation edging up and an economic slowdown pose challenges that could prevent the economic growth foreseen by analysts.
- On Wednesday, the World Bank revised its economic projections for Mexico in 2024. The updated forecast anticipates that Mexico's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 2.6%, an increase from the bank’s initial prediction of 1.9%. Analysts at the bank attribute this expected growth to the rise in near-shoring activities, which they believe will positively impact the Mexican economy.
- Although the recent meeting minutes from Banxico (the Central Bank of Mexico) suggest that the central bank might contemplate easing its monetary policy, the inflation report for December could hinder any move toward policy relaxation.
- On Tuesday, Mexico's Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a YoY increase of 4.66% in December, surpassing the expected 4.55%. This is a significant jump from November's figure of 4.32%.
- Core inflation figures, which exclude volatile items like food and energy, showed a YoY increase of 5.09%, which was slightly lower than the consensus and the previous month's figures of 5.15% and 5.30%, respectively.
- On January 5, a Reuters Poll suggested the Mexican Peso could weaken 5.4% to 18.00 per US Dollar in the 12 months following December.
- Last week’s Federal Reserve officials expressed that interest rates should remain at current levels. Fed’s Bostic emphasized that policy needs to stay tight, while Fed’s Bowman added that policy is sufficiently restrictive.
- The US economy continues to paint a mixed economic outlook as the latest US jobs data was mixed, while business activity in manufacturing contracted and the service sector deteriorated. Although a soft-landing scenario looms, the chance of a mild recession has increased, so caution is warranted.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso trims some of its losses as USD/MXN slides below 17.00
The USD/MXN is bearishly biased even though it hit a new weekly high of 17.04, but the exchange rate has fallen below the 17.00 figure even though the Greenback continues to trade higher as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
If buyers fail to lift the exotic pair above the 17.00 figure and achieve a daily close, that would pave the way for further losses. The first key support level would be the January 10 daily low of 16.92, followed by the latest cycle low of 16.78. Further downside is seen at last year’s low of 16.62.
Conversely, if buyers keep the USD/MXN exchange rate above 17.00, that could pave the way to test the 17.20 mark, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.22, ahead of challenging the confluence of the 100 and 200-day SMAs at around 17.40.
USD/MXN Price Action – Daily Chart
Mexican Peso FAQs
What key factors drive the Mexican Peso?
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso?
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso?
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso?
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
