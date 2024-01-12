- Mexican Peso advances due to investors expecting substantial US rate cuts, a headwind for the US Dollar.
- Mexico's higher-than-expected inflation and industrial production slump puts Banxico at a crossroads.
- USD/MXN retreats below 16.85 with traders eyeing a new multi-year low below 16.62.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) climbed during the North American session against the US Dollar (USD) due to investors increasing bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would aggressively ease policy, pricing in more than 170 basis points of cuts. Therefore, the Greenback remains pressured, a headwind for the USD/MXN, which has dropped 0.31% to trade at 16.85 after hitting a three-day low of 16.82.
Mexico’s economic docket remains scarce, though the current week revealed that inflation was higher than expected in December, which could deter the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) from easing monetary policy in the first quarter. Nevertheless, higher interest rates are beginning to impact the country's industry as Industrial Production plunged, hurting growth prospects for 2024.
In regard to that, Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador entered the arena of economic projections, projecting that the economy would grow by 3.5%, exceeding the World Bank forecast of 2.6%.
Across the border, the US Department of Labor announced that prices paid by producers slipped in December, which triggered a repricing for additional rate cuts by the US central bank, consequently weakening the Greenback.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso climbs on investor expectation of a dovish Fed
- The Producer Price Index (PPI) fell short of expectations, with the monthly PPI decreasing by -0.1%, which is below the forecasted 0.1%. In a YoY comparison, the PPI experienced a rise of 1%, which is also below the anticipated 1.9%. The core PPI remained unchanged at 0% compared to November's data, falling below estimates. Additionally, the YoY core PPI figures declined from the previous reading of 2% to 1.8%, also falling short of projections.
- Given the fact that Industrial Production plunged in Mexico, the scenario of the country is becoming uncertain, which could weigh on the Mexican Peso.
- On Wednesday, the World Bank revised its economic projections for Mexico in 2024. The updated forecast anticipates that Mexico's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 2.6%, an increase from the bank’s initial prediction of 1.9%. Analysts at the bank attribute this expected growth to the rise in near-shoring activities, which they believe will positively impact the Mexican economy.
- Although the recent meeting minutes from Banxico (the Central Bank of Mexico) suggest that the central bank might contemplate easing its monetary policy, the inflation report for December could hinder any move toward policy relaxation.
- On Tuesday, Mexico's Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a YoY increase of 4.66% in December, surpassing the expected 4.55%. This is a significant jump from November's figure of 4.32%.
- Core inflation figures, which exclude volatile items like food and energy, showed a YoY increase of 5.09%, which was slightly lower than the consensus and the previous month's figures of 5.15% and 5.30%, respectively.
- On January 5, a Reuters poll suggested the Mexican Peso could weaken 5.4% to 18.00 per US Dollar in the 12 months following December.
- On Thursday, Fed policymakers reiterated that cutting rates in March is too soon, while adding that even though progress on inflation had been achieved, December’s data bucked the trend.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso counterattacks as USD/MXN tumbles below 16.90
The USD/MXN pair resumed its uptrend after a bullish impulsive correction that lifted the spot price toward its weekly high of 17.07 before reversing course below the 17.00 figure. As the downtrend advances, the next key support levels to be tested would be August 28’s 16.69, followed by the 2023 low of 16.62.
Further upside will only be seen if buyers step in, pushing the USD/MXN exchange rate above 17.00. The first resistance would be 17.20, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.20, ahead of challenging the confluence of the 100 and 200-day SMAs at around 17.39/40.
USD/MXN Price Action – Daily Chart
Banxico FAQs
What is the Bank of Mexico?
The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.
How does the Bank of Mexico’s monetary policy influence the Mexican Peso?
The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.
How often does the Bank of Mexico meet during the year?
Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after soft US producer inflation data
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0950 and erased its daily losses in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the monthly Core PPI was unchanged in December for the third straight month, weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction and advanced above 1.2750 after dropping toward 1.2700 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand in the American session after the latest data showed that the annual PPI rose at a softer pace than expected in December.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly high above $2,050
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh weekly high above $2,050. Escalating geopolitical tensions and retreating US Treasury bond yields following soft producer inflation data from the US fuel XAU/USD's rally ahead of the weekend.
Dissecting the $4.6 billion Bitcoin ETF debut: New capital or clever shuffle?
After the successful launch of 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs on Thursday, all eyes were set on the flows. In other words, how much capital would come into the ETFs after the historic approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.
Tensions rise in the Red Sea
For now, we are not overly concerned that the events in the Red Sea would affect global markets. Risk markets could take a hit from the rising geopolitical uncertainty, but at this point, we do not see this constituting an inflation shock.