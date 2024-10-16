Mexican Peso crashes after Trump vows to stamp out auto imports

- The Mexican Peso declines steeply after Donald Trump says he will stop Mexican-made cars from entering the US.
- A critical report by the IMF about Mexico’s economic outlook further weighs.
- USD/MXN rallies strongly from its bedrock of support at the base of a rising channel.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) manages to hold the line on Wednesday after depreciating an average of 1.5% in its most heavily traded pairs the previous day. The Peso sold off heavily after former US President Donald Trump said he would put tariffs of over “100%, 200% or even 300%” on Mexican cars entering the US to prevent a further erosion of the beleaguered US car industry by foreign competitors. This, along with a critical report about Mexico’s economy from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), contributed to the Peso’s steep sell-off.
Mexican Peso rolls off the back of the trailer during Trump interview
The Mexican Peso depreciated over 1.60% against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday after Donald Trump threatened to whack prohibitory tariffs on Mexican-made autos entering the US market.
“Mexico is a tremendous challenge for us,” said Trump in an interview with John Micklethwait, the Editor-in-Chief of Bloomberg News, “China is building massive auto plants in Mexico. And they are going to make those cars and then take those cars and sell them into the border – they are very near the border. And they are going to have all the advantages and none of the disadvantages. And that is going to be the end of Michigan, the end of South Carolina,” the former president said at the Chicago Economic Club.
Trump’s comments had all the more bite because, according to bookmakers he is now more likely to win the presidential election than Harris. According to OddsChecker Trump has an almost 58% probability of winning against Harris’ 42%.
That said, in the latest opinion polls, Vice-President Kamala Harris is still in the lead with 48.5% of the vote versus Trump’s 46.1%, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Mexican Peso hit by damaging IMF report
The Mexican Peso was further undermined after the release of an IMF report on the country, which highlighted a slowdown in activity and growth.
“Activity is decelerating. Despite an expansionary fiscal stance, growth is slowing to around 1.50% percent this year, partly due to binding capacity constraints and a tight monetary policy stance,” said the IMF report, adding, “Risks to growth are tilted to the downside while inflation risks remain on the upside.”
That said, the IMF saw inflation falling steadily to the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) 3.0% target in 2025.
Downside risks to the outlook came from weaker-than-expected growth in the US, an increase in global risk aversion, and the “unforeseen effects from recent institutional reforms”, said the IMF.
On the upside, the IMF highlighted Mexico’s unique nearshoring advantages given its proximity and current free-trade agreement with the US.
In relation to Mexico’s controversial new judicial reforms, which seek to have judges elected by popular vote rather than appointed, the IMF said these could “create important uncertainties about the effectiveness of contract enforcement and the predictability of the rule of law,” adding they were “a new source of uncertainty that may impinge upon private investment decisions.” However, overall, the IMF was optimistic about the new laws, saying, “Staff’s current baseline does not incorporate potential headwinds from these uncertainties.”
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN spikes from base of rising channel
USD/MXN rallies from a strong belt of support at the base of a rising channel and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) situated at 19.42.
USD/MXN Daily Chart
USD/MXN is now probably in a short-term uptrend, and given the technical analysis principle that “the trend is your friend,” this favors a continuation higher.
The next target is at 19.83 (October 1 high), and a break above that would probably lead to a move up to 20.10 and the vicinity of the September 10 high.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) (blue) line has broken above its (red) signal line, further indicating a bullish bias.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0900 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0900 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces downward pressure due to a renewed US Dollar upswing, as risk sentiment falters on China concerns. Dovish ECB expectations also undermine the pair.
GBP/USD remains heavy near 1.3000 after soft UK inflation data
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure near 1.3000 in the European session. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 1.7% in September from 2.2% in August, weighing heavily on the Pound Sterling.
Gold price advances to three-week top amid risk-off mood, bullish USD might cap gains
Gold price scales higher for the second straight day on Wednesday – also marking the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five – and climbs a three-week high, around the $2,677-$2,678 region heading into the European session.
Bitcoin holds onto recent gains, with $70,000 in sight
Bitcoin’s price stabilizes around $67,000 on Wednesday after rallying and breaking above a key resistance barrier on Tuesday. The rise in BTC comes after US Spot ETFs recorded a second straight day of inflows of over $373 million on Tuesday.
British inflation dips to 1.7% in September
And speaking of inflation and Europe, inflation in Britain not only fell below 2% in September but came in significantly lower than expected (1.7%y-o-y vs 1.9% expected).
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.