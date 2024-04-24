Meta Platforms Earnings: META sinks 10% on lower Q2 revenue guidance

Meta Platforms raised its capex guidance for 2024.

META stock sinks 10% following the earnings release afterhours.

Zuckerberg is focused on artficial intelligence developments.

NASDAQ, S&P 500 traded flat to down for much of Wednesday regular session.

This must be "opposites" week. While Doppelganger Tesla (TSLA) rode horrible misses on Tuesday to a double-digit rally, Meta Platforms (META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp and the Oculus, produced impressive beats above Wall Street consensus after the close on Wednesday, only to watch the share price collapse by nearly 10%.

The market instead ignored Meta's successful quarter in favor of negativity surrounding the firm's Q2 sales guidance. Management said that it expected Q2 revenue in a range with a midpoint at $37.75 billion, while Wall Street's consensus had been calling for $38.3 billion. Additionally, the company expected higher legal and infrastructure costs for the full year.

Meta shed a little more than 1% heading into its earnings call on Wednesday. Stock markets were flat to mixed overall on the day.

Meta Platforms stock news

In the 18-odd months since META stock reached a floor near $88 in November 2022, the social media megalith has rallied by more than $1.08 trillion. That’s a 450% gain, owing to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pivot away from the metaverse toward the Reels short video app.

But that long rally may have come to an end with the Q1 release. If anything, the market seemed annoyed that Meta raised its capex guidance from the wide $30 to $37 billion range it had supplied earlier to between $35 to $40 billion. Zuckerberg and company did not supply an outlook for 2025 capex but told investors to expect it to increase.

As one of the largest capex companies in the S&P 500, Meta supplied 3%, or $27 billion, of total capex among that index's companies in 2023.

"The new version of Meta AI with Llama 3 is another step toward building the world's leading AI," Zuckerberg said in the earnings statement. "We're seeing healthy growth across our apps, and we continue making steady progress building the metaverse as well."

The first quarter of 2024 was yet another capable performance by the main player in social media. Meta printed GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $4.71, which beat Wall Street's consensus by 39 cents.

Revenue of $36.46 billion also surpassed the Street's expectation by nearly a quarter billion. Sales shot up more than 27% from a year ago.

Advertisement impressions increased by 20% from a year earlier, while the average price per ad rose 6% over that time period.

Daily active users across its Family of Apps rose 7% from a year ago to 3.24 billion.



Meta Platforms stock forecast

The primary bull target heading into earnings was the 161.8% Fibonacci level at $545. Above there sits the 261.8% Fibo at $584 as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been trending below the 50 threshold in the past few weeks, which tells us that momentum was declining heading into earnings. However, much of that decline may be attributed to the Israel-Iran hostilities and sticky inflation reports rather than META's intrinsic value.

The daily chart below shows that support sits in three places. First, there's the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $495, a level that Meta Platforms has been lately trading below. Then there's the 100-day SMA near $434. Below there, the $400 level comes into view, which is near where META was trading before it announced Q4 earnings back in February.