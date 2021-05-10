Today, May 10, Marriott International – the largest US hospitality company, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA – is to announce its first quarterly report for 2021.
According to Zack’s investment research and based on nine analytical forecasts, the estimate consensus of earnings per share for the quarter is $0.03, while earnings per share for the same quarter of last year was $0.26.
Over the past two years, Marriott has achieved a victory in the earnings per share estimate 50% of the time, and also overturned revenue 25% of the time. In the past three months it has achieved four bullish reviews and 12 bearish reviews on the side. The preceding nine months of the past year saw no revenue assessment nor upward revision, but saw a decline in eight.
Technical analysis of Marriott International
As shown by the above chart of the Marriott International stock price, on a four-hour timeframe, the price has risen tremendously since the beginning of 2021, from $115.90 per share to nearly $158.72 per share. Then it started moving in a sideways channel around $146.74 which was support and turned into resistance.
Many traders use the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to help make an appropriate decision: Should one continue or exit the trade? As shown in the previous figure for the share price on an hourly timeframe, the index was on the rise on May 7 until it reached 56.81.
The chart shows us the axes, resistance and support lines, and the main axis appears at approximately $142.00; resistance 1 is at $144.10, resistance 2 is at approximately $146.00, resistance 3 is at $147.85, while the support stands above $140.35.
The above chart indicates the movement of the stock price on the four-hour time frame of the green moving average lines of 25 and the yellow moving average 50, and that SMA 50 has broken and surpassed the moving average 20 at the beginning of last February, when the two lines began to converge. However, the MACD on the downside shows a slight increase in the 25-day moving average from the 50-day moving average.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high near 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.