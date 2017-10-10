Markets whippy as the context of speech by the Catalonian regional president was digested - ANZ

Markets whippy as the context of speech by the Catalonian regional president was digested - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that the US dollar traded defensively again with no real clear catalysts behind the move, although there were admittedly some nerves ahead of a key speech by the Catalonian regional president.
Key Quotes:
"Markets were whippy as the context of the speech was digested."
"US yields are currently a touch lower (10 year down 2bps to 2.34%), while the S&P 500 is up 0.2%. In Europe, equities had a mixed day, perhaps in part due to Catalonian tensions."
"The DAX finished 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 was flat, while the Spanish IBEX dropped 0.9%. Ahead of some key inventory data, oil was former, with WTI up 2.7% to $50.90/bbl. Gold was up 0.4% at $1289/oz."
