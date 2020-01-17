According to analysts at ANZ, market sentiment change that occurred late last year is broadening.

Key Quotes

“Global equities continue powering to fresh all-time highs, fuelled by lower interest rates and the Phase One trade deal. It has now been 69 days since a 1% pullback in the S&P 500; and on most traditional multiples, equities look expensive.”

“Sentiment is already bullish and positioning looks one-sided, so there is an open question about the sustainability of an already-crowded reflation trade. Some answers may come from the start of the US earnings reporting season, in what is otherwise a relatively light week for economic data.”