Markets: Key economic events and data releases for the week – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts lists down the key market moving events and economic releases for the week ahead.
Key Quotes
“Tuesday
Data: China September CPI, PPI; Japan August capacity utilisation, tertiary industry index, final industrial production; France final September CPI; UK August unemployment, average weeekly earnings; Germany October Zew survey; US October Empire State manufacturing survey; Canada September existing home sales
Central Banks: RBA minutes from October meeting released; BoJ's Kuroda, Fed's Bullard, Bostic, George and Daly, BoE's Carney, Vlieghe speak
Other: Tariff hike from 25% to 30% scheduled on $250bn worth of Chinese goods by US; IMF release World Economic Outlook.”
“Wednesday
Data: South Korea September unemployment rate; EU27 September new car registrations; Italy August industrial sales, industrial orders; UK September CPI, RPI, PPI; Euro area August trade balance, final September CPI, core CPI; US weekly MBA mortgage applications, September retail sales, October NAHB housing market index, August business inventories; Canada September CPI
Central Banks: Bank of Korea decision, Federal Reserve publishes Beige Book; ECB's Knot, Lane, Weidmann, Villeroy, BoE's Carney, Fed's Evans and Brainard speak.”
“Thursday
Data: Australia September unemployment rate; Italy August trade balance; UK September retail sales; Euro area August construction output; US September building permits, housing starts, October Philadelphia Fed business outlook survey, weekly initial jobless claims, continuing claims, September industrial production, capacity utilisation; Canada August manufacturing sales
Central Banks: ECB's Villeroy, Visco, Knot, De Cos, Fed's Evans, Bowman and Williams speak.
Politics: European Council summit meets”
“Friday
Data: Japan September nationwide CPI; China September industrial production, retail sales, Q3 GDP; Italy August current account balance; Euro area August current account; US September leading index
Central Banks: Fed's Kaplan, George and Clarida speak.
Politics: European Council summit continues Earnings: Coca-Cola, American Express
Other: US tariffs scheduled to come into effect on EU goods.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce
EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the Brexit uncertainty looms
GBP/USD has bounced off the lows and tops 1.26 as markets await Brexit developments. Intense weekend talks have failed to result in an accord. Negotiations continue ahead of the EU Summit.
USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle
A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.
Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1495 region.
Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue
Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.