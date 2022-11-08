Today, the focus is on the US midterm elections. Economists at Danske Bank do not expect the election result to be a major market mover in the near-term.
US midterm elections today
“Republicans are favoured to win control of both House and Senate, although the Senate race remains a close call.”
“If republicans win the Senate by a slim margin or if Democrats are able to retain the Senate, market reaction should be quite muted, as major changes in fiscal policy would be difficult to pass.”
“The (modest) risk-scenario for markets would be a clear victory for Republicans also in the Senate, as this could increase the risk of more expansionary (and inflationary) fiscal policies amid the looming recession.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD recovers to parity after upbeat EU data
EURUSD has recovered toward 1.0000 following the earlier decline. The data from the Eurozone showed that Retail Sales grew by 0.4% in September, slightly better than the market expectation of 0.3%. Investors await business sentiment data from the US.
GBPUSD rises toward 1.1500 as US Dollar loses strength
GBPUSD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed toward 1.1500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) is struggling to preserve its strength amid a modest improvement in market mood, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold keeps sight on $1,683 whilst above $1,660
Gold price is pausing its corrective downside as subdued US Treasury yields lend support. The US Dollar rebounds firmly amid a cautious market mood on Mid-term Elections Day. XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful amid powerful support aligned at $1,660.
MATIC price tests critical support after a 10% drop as the crypto market loses $40 billion
MATIC price is declining considerably on Tuesday due to the impact of FTT-induced market volatility. The altcoin has been shielded from excessive drawdown thanks to its recent developments.
US Mid-term Elections: Republicans to win
US Mid-term elections appear likely to result in the Republicans winning both Houses. This may very well be taken as a positive for equity markets over coming days.