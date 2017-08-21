Market complacency is misplaced - Nomura

Market complacency is misplaced - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura are cautious in their outlook, explaining that there could be a case to be made for a higher correlation between rates markets.
Key Quotes:
"Over the past year, various political events have resulted in regional shocks to rates markets, but now with key elections behind us, rates markets can more easily follow the global cycle.
Indeed, before 2008, the correlation of G7 rates with each other was much higher than it is today."
"The correlation also tends to rise with the level of US yields. So a US bond sell-off could easily see other markets follow."
"Despite all of this, markets appear not to be too concerned. Demand for downside protection in the US equity market is fairly low and the FX option markets are showing little concern about an unwinding of carry trades.
We think this complacency is misplaced, and we would continue to position ourselves defensively over the coming months."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.