Marathon Digital stock jumped 12% on Tuesday's open as Bitcoin price has soared.

BTC gains 7% on Tuesday to reach above $57,000 for the first time since December 2021.

BTC halving is approximately 58 days away, leading the market to expect an uptrend.

Consumer Confidence and Durable Goods Orders leaves the US market mixed.

Marathon Digital (MARA) is riding the Bitcoin price wave on Tuesday. MARA shot up more than 12% at Tuesday’s open, while Bitcoin (BTC) has advanced a solid 7% to $57,100 — its highest level since December of 2021.

Marathon Digital, a Bitcoin and crypto miner in addition to other ventures, hit its highest share price since January 2022. However, MARA stock lost some of its luster as the session progressed, and its rally diminished to 3.6% at the time of writing.

The wider market is mixed on Tuesday after US Durable Good Orders and Consumer Confidence figures both underwhelmed economists’ consensus. The Dow Jones has sunk 0.4%, while the NASDAQ has gained 0.1% at the time of writing.

Marathon Digital stock news: Halving narrative helps spur Bitcoin price

Several narratives and news bites have joined hands to lift Bitcoin’s prospects of late. First, the advent of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January created a whole new doorway for the asset as money poured into at least 11 funds that have been approved by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Word is that more are on the way.

All this new capital means that spot Bitcoin ETFs now account for 40% of the value of all Gold ETFs in just under two months. The ETFs make it easier for large investors to seamlessly invest in Bitcoin in the same way they would equities. Some ETF experts are already saying that Bitcoin ETFs will surpass the value of Gold ETFs in just two years.

Then despite Bitcoin conquering the $50,000 level in just the past month, MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced it would spend $155 million on acquiring another 3,000 BTC. This was a sign of confidence from the software corporation that has pinned its entire legacy to the king of crypto coins.

Additionally, the entire crypto ecosystem is staring with suspense as the calendar ticks inevitably toward the next Bitcoin halving. The current estimate based on mining hash rates is that the halving will commence in 58 days. This means that the current block reward handed out to Bitcoin miners like Marathon Digital of 6.25 BTC will be halved to 3.125 BTC. While miners gain less Bitcoin for their troubles, the price of Bitcoin tends to skyrocket in the 18 months following a halving.

Just last week, Marathon Digital launched a new service called Slipstream. The unit "is a direct Bitcoin transaction submission service designed to streamline confirmations of large or non-standard Bitcoin transactions."