Malaysia: Sovereign rating reduced to BBB+ - UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh, Economist Loke Siew Ting and Head of Markets Strategy Heng Koon How, CAIA, reviewed the latest Fitch decision on Malaysia.
Key Quotes
“Fitch Ratings lowered Malaysia’s sovereign rating to BBB+ with a Stable outlook (from A- with Negative outlook). This was due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Malaysia’s fiscal position and the lingering political uncertainty which weighs on the policy outlook.”
“In an official statement, the Government of Malaysia expressed disappointment with Fitch’s decision, particularly during these exceptional times as the COVID-19 pandemic is still unfolding. The government reaffirmed the country’s strong recovery prospects, commitment to fiscal consolidation, and sound credit standing.”
“Once this uncertainty passes, our baseline expectations remains that of broad US Dollar weakness and China’s strong economic recovery to lead Asian currencies higher, including the MYR. Expectations of gradual recovery in crude oil prices amidst global economic reflation will also help reinforce the MYR. Overall, we maintain our view for USD/MYR to ease to 4.00 by end 2Q21 and 3.95 by end 4Q21.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.