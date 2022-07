“Although the labour market showed persistent improvement, it is still unlikely to fully recover back to pre-pandemic levels at this juncture given multiple headwinds on the horizon. Worsening supply chain disruptions, elevated cost and consumer price pressures, as well as mounting fears of global recession may soon see more firms hitting the brakes on recruitment. We reiterate our year-end unemployment rate forecast of 3.6% for 2022 (BNM est: ~4.0%, end-2021: 4.2%, end-2019: 3.3%).”

“Record hiring was again propelled by the continuing recruitment in almost all economic sectors, expect for the mining & quarrying industry which recorded a decline in employment for the 22nd straight month. Services sector, which made up about 58% of the national GDP , remained the key driver of overall employment in Malaysia with wholesale & retail trade, information & communication, and food & beverage services sub-sectors taking the lead during the month.”

“Malaysia’s labour market recovery continued to gain traction in May, supported by the full reopening of economic and social activities as well as country borders since Apr. Both the labour force participation rate and employment increased further to a fresh high of 69.5% and 15.90mn persons respectively (Apr: 69.4% and 15.85mn persons). This helped to keep the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.9% in May.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.