“Given signs of broader second-round effects on consumer prices, ongoing domestic recovery, and latest developments in global financial markets, we think there is room for Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to follow-through with another 25bps rate hike at both the 6 Jul and 8 Sep monetary policy meetings. Hence, our updated OPR projection is 2.50% by end-2022.”

“Going into 2H22, we expect CPI growth to trend higher as low-base effects kick in and the government has begun to gradually adjust prices of administered item amid elevated global commodity prices, currency weakness, and recovering domestic demand. Headline CPI growth may breach 5.0% at some point in 3Q22 should headwinds persist and the government further adjust subsidies for other price-administered items, posing upside risks to our 2022 full-year headline inflation outlook which is at 3.0% currently (BNM est: 2.2%-3.2%, 2021: 2.5%).”

“Headline inflation accelerated to 2.8% y/y in May (from 2.3% in Apr), surpassing our estimate (2.6%) and Bloomberg consensus (2.7%). Approximately 67% of 12 consumer price index (CPI) components recorded a larger annual gain in prices as compared to the preceding month, led by food & non-alcoholic beverages, transport, recreation services & culture, restaurants & hotels, as well as housing, utilities & other fuels segments. This suggests broader second-round effects on consumer prices from higher energy prices, raw material and labour shortages.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.