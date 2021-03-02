Malaysia: BNM expected to keep rates unchanged – UOB

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is forecast to keep the monetary conditions unchanged at Wednesday’s meeting, suggested Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann.

Key Quotes

“We expect BNM to keep the OPR unchanged at 1.75% at the coming monetary policy meeting.”

“Despite weakness in GDP and extension of MCO 2.0, we think BNM is less inclined to use broad and blunt monetary policy tools at this stage.”

“BNM has kept its key policy rate om hold since September 2020.”