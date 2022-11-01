Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) could make an impasse in its tightening cycle at the November 3 event, suggests Lee Sue Ann, an Economist at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
“Given that inflation expectations are anchored to official targets and risks to the domestic growth outlook are tilting to the downside, we believe BNM will tread more cautiously”.
“We expect BNM to take an intermittent pause to assess the effect of its cumulative 75bps rate hikes to date, domestic policy outcomes, as well as higher external risks and weaker global outlook. As such, we expect the OPR to be left unchanged at 2.50% at the coming Nov meeting”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 0.9900 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 0.9900 as the US dollar struggles to gather strength amid the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment. The ISM Manufacturing PMI and September JOLTS Job Openings data will be featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.1550
GBP/USD is sustaining the recovery gains above 1.1500, as risk flows dominate in Tuesday's European trading hours. The US dollar stays heavy with investors awaiting the September Job Openings and October ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold extends recovery beyond $1,650
Gold has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh daily high above $1,650 heading into the American session on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 4%, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?
Cardano shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
SoFi Technologies Earnings: SOFI stock rockets 10% on wide revenue beat, guidance raise
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock jetted ahead in Tuesday's premarket after the neo bank reported the bare minimum of an earnings beat. Shares have risen 10.1% to $5.99.