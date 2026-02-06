Major ECB officials affirm neutral policy stance as inflation projections remain anchored

There have been remarks from several European Central Bank (ECB) officials during the European trading session on Friday regarding the current state and outlook on inflation and interest rates. Also, a few members talked about the likely consequences of external environment on the Eurozone economy and monetary policy.

ECB policymaker and governor of Bank of France François Villeroy de Galhau

The ECB has no FX target, but it's important for activity.



We are in a good place on inflation.



Downside inflation risks are probably more significant.

ECB official and Finnish Central Bank Governor Olli Rehn

At our next meeting in March, we will receive new data and an update of the ECB's forecasts, which will allow us to refine our assessment of the euro area's growth momentum and inflation dynamics.



We must all be prepared for the fact that geopolitical developments may still bring new surprises, we must be ready to react to them.

ECB member and Governor of Bank of Spain José Luis Escrivá

Inflation is at target, expectations are anchored.

ECB policymaker and Governor of Bank of Greece Yannis Stournaras

We are monitoring exchange rates.



We are in a stable equilibrium.



We are quite confident in Europe.



Euro increase hasn't been dramatic.

Market reaction

There seems to be no major impact of comments from several ECB members on the Euro (EUR). The EUR/USD pair trades broadly sideways around 1.1800 from the start of the European trading session, holding early gains.