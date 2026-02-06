Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD picks up, nears $4,900 in risk-off markets 

Gold (XAU/USD) is trimming some losses on Friday, trading near $4,880 at the time of writing, after bounding from lows at $4.655 during the Asian session. A risk-averse market mood is providing some support to precious metals, although the US Dollar’s strength is keeping upside attempts limited for now.

Gold drew some support from weak US employment data released earlier this week, which has reactivated pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease borrowing costs further. Beyond that, investors have turned averse to risk, following a three-day sell-off on Wall Street that has spilled over into Forex markets, increasing demand for safe havens like Gold.

Technical Analysis. Potential Garltey pattern aiming to $5,340

The 4-hour chart shows XAU/USD trading at $4,876, capped below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), but with technical indicators suggesting an improving momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence's (MACD) negative histogram is contracting, and the MACD line seems about to close above the signal line. The Relative Strength Index has reached a neutral area coming from bearish levels.

The immediate trend remains negative, but Thursday's higher low gives some hope for bulls. The upward turning indicators suggest that the pair would be in a CD leg of a Gartley pattern, aiming towards the 78.6% Fibinacci resistance of last week's sell off, at $5,340.

Before that, however, the precious metal is likely to find resistance at the mentioned 100-period SMA, now around $4,920, and at the weekly high, in the area of $5,100. Support levels are at session lows of $4,655, and Monday's low, at the $4,400 area.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)