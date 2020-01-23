Macau reports second case of novel coronavirus - Cable TV

Macau reports the second case of novel coronavirus which followed news earlier of the first case as the new disease looms over Hong Kong.

According to the Global Times citing Caixin, some Wuhan doctors predicted that the number of people becoming infected with the new coronavirus may eventually exceed 6,000 and Wuhan authorities have so far prepared 5,400 ward beds for coronavirus treatment.

FX implications

While the Aussie may find a bid on reduced probabilities of a rate cur fro the Reserve Bank of Australia, (RBA), this virus is going to hang over the Aussie like a knife should it spread to Australia, especially in the absence of other news taking the spotlight away from the virus.