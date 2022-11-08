- Lucid releases Q3 earnings after Tuesday market close.
- LCID stock is down 66% year-to-date.
- Wall Street expects $-0.30 in EPS on revenue of $200 million.
Lucid Group (LCID) stock is slightly ahead at Tuesday's market open just below $14 as shareholders await the post-market release of Q3 results. Wall Street consensus has been mixed over the past quarter with two upward revisions for earnings and two downward revisions. Consensus overall expects Lucid to report $-0.30 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on $200 million in revenue.
Lucid stock earnings preview
Lucid has already released production numbers for the third quarter. The electric car company, with major investment backing from Saudi Arabia, said it produced 2,282 vehicles during Q3 at its factory in Arizona. This amounted to about three times the level of the second quarter. Of these, 1,398 were delivered during the third quarter.
Expect more color on Lucid's upcoming new model launch. Lucid has previously announced that it will unveil its Air Pure and Air Touring models during a digital launch on November 15. Starting prices for these elite models are $87,400 for the Pure and $107,400 for the Touring model.
Lucid stock sank badly after the second quarter earnings call when the company cut its full-year production guidance from 12,000 to 14,000 to 6,000 to 7,000. Logistics issues drew the blame. The question is whether production can continue to ramp up as Lucid had some 37,000 reservations waiting to be filled at the end of the second quarter that were worth $3.5 billion.
During October LCID stock received an Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald and two Buy ratings from Citigroup and RF Lafferty. Needham initiated coverage with an Underperform rating. Citigroup cut its price target from $36 to $28, and Cantor initiated with a $23 price tag. RF Lafferty slapped it with a $19 target.
Lucid stock forecast
A beat will send LCID stock above the November 1 swing high to $15. Resistance can be found here from $14.84 to $15.68. A hefty raise in guidance for Q4 could lead the share price to zoom upward toward the $17 resistance level. The 9-day moving average is leading the 21-day average, a bullish sign, and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains crossed over in a bullish stance.
However, the recent price action has sent LCID stock below the 21-day moving average. The LCID stock price is still largely sitting on support at $13.25 from the May 12 low. Below here lies the October 14 support level from that more recent sell-off at $11.87.
LCID daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
