- LCID stock is set to report earnings on Thursday after the market closes.
- Lucid Group earnings for the previous quarter say the stock collapsed as it lowered guidance.
- Supply chain issues have worsened since then so LCID faces challenges.
Lucid Group reports earnings after the close of markets on Thursday. Investors will be nervously watching the earnings and post-earnings conference call for more signs of production issues. Last time out, Lucid lowered its production forecasts for the remainder of the year and LCID stock collapsed.
Since then, the global macro environment has deteriorated even further, but more importantly, the supply chain environment for global auto manufacturers has also considerably worsened. LCID holders will be fearing the worst. This put the risk-reward in favor of the upside in our view. Any reaffirmation of guidance or positive commentary will be met with a relief rally. The bad news is largely priced in.
Lucid Group (LCID) stock news: EV supply is the key figure
Lucid is set to report earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30 and revenue of $53.43 million. Current lowered guidance from the last quarter has 2022 production at 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles. This is the key release of the earnings report. Lucid is early stage so is not expected to show anything dramatic in terms of revenue or profitability. The issue revolves solely around supply.
For now, EV demand remains strong and will continue to increase in the face of ongoing rises in the running costs of traditional diesel and petrol vehicles. Tesla's last earnings showed demand was huge with only a few days of inventory. But it too faced supply chain issues.
Lucid has attempted to overcome supply issues with the construction of a new factory in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Public Investment Fund is of course the main shareholder in Lucid. The Saudi government recently placed an order for 100,000 electric vehicles from Lucid over the next ten years. 50,000 initially with an option for an extra 50,000. That is a nice boost but Lucid must be able to demonstrate it can ramp up production in the current environment to meet demand. As of yet, we see no evidence that it will be able to do so in the current environment. Since its last warnings and slashing of production things have deteriorated even further.
Lucid (LCID) stock forecast: Bear-market rally to come
The chart below shows us the clear downtrend is the dominant theme for LCID stock. This set of earnings coupled with the imminent Fed 50bps interest rate rise is unlikely to change that any time soon. This is high-growth, high-risk investing which is unlikely to find favor any time soon.
However, as mentioned above we do see the bad news largely in the price, so a bear-market rally is the most likely outcome of this earnings report. That will not be enough to turn the longer-term trend around, though.
LCID stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0500 on Wednesday as the dollar stays on the back foot ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector grew at a softer pace than expected in April.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2500 despite dismal US ADP print
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above 1.2500 on Wednesday as market action remains choppy ahead of the Fed's rate decision. The weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change data from the US has little to no impact on the dollar's valuation.
Gold in wait-and-see mode below $1,870 ahead of key risk events
Gold is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and moving up and down in a tight range below $1,870. Ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding steady at slightly below 3%.
RYOSHI rewards to launch in mid-May after 23.9 billion Shiba Inu burned
23.9 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been destroyed, according to the ShibaBurn contract. Shiba Inu developers have announced the reward schedule for the meme coin.
Advanced Micro Devices stock surges on strong earnings as AMD boosts outlook
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped to turn sentiment around toward the tech sector as it unveiled a strong set of earnings after the close on Tuesday.