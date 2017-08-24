Litecoin revisits record highs

Litecoin revisits record highsBy Omkar Godbole
The Satoshi cycle seen in Bitcoin is now feeding into other cyptos. The latest to spike is Litecoin, which revisited record high of $55 levels before retreating to $51.50 levels.
As per coinmarketcap.com, Litecoin has gained 10.23% in the last 24 hours. Volumes on Bithumb jumped 20.88%. Again, the rally is largely being fuelled by South Korean Won [BTC/KRW] and Chinese Yuan [BTC/CNY].
A significant majority in the markets believe Litecoin is undervalued compared to Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. It is also believed that slow transaction speed no Bitcoin could force investors to switch to Litecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.