LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week

- NASDAQ: LCID fell by 0.62% during Monday’s trading session.
- Lucid Group is facing the impending lockup expiry for its stock.
- Lucid confirms imminent expansion to Europe and Saudi Arabia.
NASDAQ: LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders, but its recent performance has provided some hope of a turnaround. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72. It was another choppy start to the week as the broader markets opened the session in the red but managed to claw back most of the losses by the closing bell. The Dow Jones dropped 162 basis points after being down more than 400 during intraday trading. The NASDAQ managed to eke out a small gain, adding 0.05%, while the S&P 500 traded mostly flat but finished the day lower by 0.14%.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Lucid investors should mark January 19th on their calendars as this is the date set for the IPO lockup expiry. This means that as of that date, insiders can begin selling their shares which are usually locked up for six months following a company’s IPO. Lucid shareholders may remember an earlier lockup expiration for investors in the pre-SPAC $2.5 billion PIPE. It is important to note that Lucid’s stock fell by 22% in the week prior to the September 1st lockup expiry date. We could see some rough waters ahead in the week leading up to January 19th.
Lucid Motors stock forecast
On the bright side, the lockup expiry is really only a temporary speed bump. In fact, the largest shareholder of Lucid is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia and it has made no indication that it will be sharing any of its 1.65 billion shares. Speaking of Saudi Arabia, Lucid reported last week that it envisions the Kingdom to be the second largest market after the US. The company also confirmed it would be expanding into Europe by the end of 2022.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, consolidating the bounce amid a broadly weaker US dollar. Treasury yields pull back from two-year highs ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde's speech, Powell’s Testimony awaited.
GBP/USD returns to 1.3600 area after renewing two-month tops
GBP/USD climbed to its strongest level in two months at 1.3620 in the early European session on Tuesday before retreating to the 1.3600 area. The modest dollar weakness ahead of Powell's nomination hearing seems to be allowing the pair to stay afloat in the positive territory.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Will Apple have a happy iPhone birthday?
Apple shares closed out Monday just in the green, registering a modest gain of 0.1% to close at $172.17. While tech names have struggled so far in 2022 due to higher yields and an aggressive Fed, Apple remains poised near all-time highs.