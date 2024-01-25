Lagarde speech: Our hope is that wage increases are sufficiently absorbed by profits

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave the key interest rates unchanged in January and responds to questions from the press.
Key quotes
"Observing shipping cost increases, delivery delays."
"Seeing some stabilization in wage tracker."
"Seeing slight reduction of vacancies advertised."
"Wage growth is directionally good from our perspective."
"Wage growth is already declining. Our hope is that wage increases are sufficiently absorbed by profits."
"We are not seeing second round effects.
About ECB's press conference
Following the ECB´s monetary policy decisions, the ECB President delivers a prepared statement and responds to questions from the press on the policy outlook. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB holds key rates unchanged, focus shifts to Lagarde's presser – LIVE
The ECB left key rates unchanged as expected and refrained from making significant changes to the policy statement. Market focus shifts to ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference. US data showed 3.3% GDP growth in Q4.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 despite upbeat US GDP data
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Although the data from the US showed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 3.3% in Q4, the USD finds it difficult to gather strength and allows the pair to stay in the green.
Gold trades near $2,020 after mixed US data
Gold continues to move up and down in a tight channel near $2,020 on Thursday. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory, helping XAU/USD inch higher.
Bitcoin price eyes recovery above $40,000, traders are split on where BTC is headed next
Bitcoin price suffered a setback after hitting its two year high of $48,989 on January 11. The asset dropped to its 2024 low of $38,555 on Tuesday before beginning its recovery to the psychologically important level of $40,000.
Tesla set to skid after missing on revenues and profits
Having found itself caught up in the big Nasdaq 100 sell off in 2022 as its share price fell from peaks of $400 to as low as $102 in 2022 the Tesla share price managed to rebound to just shy of $300 in the summer of 2023.