Lagarde speech: Longer term inflation expectations around 2%

Lagarde speech: Longer term inflation expectations around 2%
Eren Sengezer

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the October policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.

Follow FXStreet's ECB Live Coverage here

Key quotes

"Labour costs to moderate further."

"Forward-looking wage indicators point to slower wage growth this year."

"Measures of longer term inflation expectations around 2%."

"Some growth downside risks have been mitigated."

"Trade environment is volatile."

"Outlook for inflation more uncertain than usual."

"Stronger euro could bring down inflation further than expected."

"Defence spending boost could increase inflation in medium term."

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims losses back to 1.1570 post-Lagarde

EUR/USD trims losses back to 1.1570 post-Lagarde

EUR/USD is now managing to rebound from earlier lows, returnong to the 1.1570 area following the ECB event and amid strong ganins in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, the ECB left its interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting today.

GBP/USD bounces off lows near 1.3120

GBP/USD bounces off lows near 1.3120

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, and now putting some distance from earlier multi-month lows near 1.3120. A cautious tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding the outlook for further policy easing has lent support to the US Dollar, keeping broader risk sentiment in check.

Gold regains pace, challenges $4,000

Gold regains pace, challenges $4,000

Gold is finding some footing on Thursday but continues to trade around the $4,000 mark per ounce after four consecutive days of declines. The easing of trade tensions between the US and China, following the Trump–Xi meeting in South Korea, seems to be keeping a lid on the metal’s upside for now.

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Crypto market rebounds as Trump-Xi meeting leads to easing trade tensions

Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea led to a reduction in trade barriers. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP edge up by nearly 1% on Thursday, recovering early losses.

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

The meeting between Trump and Xi did not contain any surprises after the framework deal was revealed over the weekend. China achieved reduction in Fentanyl related tariffs while Trump secured soybean exports being resumed and China delaying its' export controls by at least a year.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

