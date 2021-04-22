Lagarde speech: Global demand, fiscal measures support activity in euro area

Christine Lagarde, President of the Europen Central Bank (ECB), is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference following the ECB's decision to leave the policy settings unchanged.
Key takeaways
"Global demand, fiscal measures support activity in the euro area."
"Uncertainty remains."
"Near term outlook is clouded."
"Infections, containment measures weigh on the euro area activity."
"Vaccinations, relaxation of curbs underpin expectation of a rebound."
"Inflation rebound is due to transitory factors."
"Underlying price pressures remain subdued."
"Financing conditions are broadly stable recently."
About ECB President Lagarde
The European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde, born in 1956 in France, has formerly served as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and minister of finance in France. She began her eight-year term at the helm of the ECB in November 2019. As part of her job in the Governing Council, Lagarde holds press conferences in detailing how the ECB observes the current and future state of the European economy. Her comments may positively or negatively the euro's trend in the short-term. Usually, a hawkish outlook boosts the euro (bullish), while a dovish one weighs on the common currency (bearish).
