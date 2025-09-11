Lagarde speech: Disinflationary process is over

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the September policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.
Key quotes
"Disinflationary process is over."
"We are still in a good place."
"Inflation is where we want it to be."
"Domestic economy is showing resilience."
"We are not on predetermined path."
"The decision was unanimous."
