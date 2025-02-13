Kremlin on possible Ukraine peace deal: There is a political will on both sides

Amid heightening speculations of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, the Kremlin came out with a statement on Thursday, noting that “there is a political will on both sides to engage in dialogue and search for a settlement.

We cannot talk about a timeframe for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump yet.

We are impressed by the Trump position.

On European demands to be included in talks on Ukraine, we do not yet have a full understanding of the format of possible negotiations.

You need to wait for a place and time for such a meeting.

Contacts will continue with the Trump team.

On Russian negotiator for talks on finding peace in Ukraine: when Putin makes a decision, we will announce it.

We are focused on preparing for a personal meeting with Trump.

The Biden administration tried to keep the war going, but the trump administration is trying to ensure peace.