Kim Jong-un in coma claims South Korean diplomat

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to a claim made by former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-Jung, Chang Song-min is in a coma and sister Kim Yo-jong has been given powers.

I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,

Chang said in an interview according to a report by South Korean media.

He added that the dictator's sister, Kim Yo-jong, 33, is in prime position to take over some of her brother's powers.

'A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,' he said.

Market implications

The failing health of the North Korean leader as been mounting due to a lack of public appearances this year.

Kim Jong Un, said to be aged around 36, has only been seen a few imes this year amid speculation in April that a 'botched' heart operation had left him in a critical condition or even dead.

The rumours were quashed in May when state media released images of the North Korean leader cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory.

There was no reaction in the forex space previously, but North Korean policy towards the US and South Korea is a theme priced into the market of KRW.