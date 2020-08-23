Kim Jong-un in coma claims South Korean diplomat

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to a claim made by former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-Jung, Chang Song-min is in a coma and sister Kim Yo-jong has been given powers.
I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended.
A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,
Chang said in an interview according to a report by South Korean media.
He added that the dictator's sister, Kim Yo-jong, 33, is in prime position to take over some of her brother's powers.
'A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,' he said.
Market implications
The failing health of the North Korean leader as been mounting due to a lack of public appearances this year.
Kim Jong Un, said to be aged around 36, has only been seen a few imes this year amid speculation in April that a 'botched' heart operation had left him in a critical condition or even dead.
The rumours were quashed in May when state media released images of the North Korean leader cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory.
There was no reaction in the forex space previously, but North Korean policy towards the US and South Korea is a theme priced into the market of KRW.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood
EUR/USD is moving higher, attempting recovery amid a better market mood. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and vaccine are battling the virus resurgence in Europe. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, stable. as markets await developments on the critical job furlough scheme. Another inconclusive round of Brexit talks is weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD
Gold is moving up to around $1,950, buoyed by a better market mood that is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades
WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.