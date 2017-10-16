Key data coming up this week for EUR/GBP - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group noted that, in the Eurozone, we expect Tuesday’s headline ZEW indicator for Germany to improve further from 17 in September and 10 in August.

Key Quotes:

"Final Eurozone September HICP on Friday will almost certainly confirm flash estimates of 1.5% y/y for the headline, 1.3% the core.

While it is a heavier week for UK data, the bigger focus will be on the EU Heads of State on Thursday and Friday passing judgement on the progress (or lack of it) of the first stages of negotiations over Brexit.

Data wise, we will get September inflation on Tuesday, employment data on Wednesday, and September retail sales on Thursday."