Key data coming up this week for EUR/GBP - UOB

Key data coming up this week for EUR/GBP - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB Group noted that, in the Eurozone, we expect Tuesday’s headline ZEW indicator for Germany to improve further from 17 in September and 10 in August.
Key Quotes:
"Final Eurozone September HICP on Friday will almost certainly confirm flash estimates of 1.5% y/y for the headline, 1.3% the core.
While it is a heavier week for UK data, the bigger focus will be on the EU Heads of State on Thursday and Friday passing judgement on the progress (or lack of it) of the first stages of negotiations over Brexit.
Data wise, we will get September inflation on Tuesday, employment data on Wednesday, and September retail sales on Thursday."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.