Japanese Yen (JPY) is up a modest 0.2%, outperforming most of the G10 currencies in quiet trade, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
Higher yields offer support to the JPY via spreads
"Bond market developments continue to dominate the narrative and Japan’s latest weak bond auction is lifting domestic Japanese Government Bond yields and narrowing spreads in a JPY-supportive manner."
"Domestic releases have been limited however the calendar is heavy into the end of the week with employment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, and retail sales data. A speech from BoJ Gov. Ueda has been added to the calendar for next week, and will be closely scrutinized for any possible shift in tone heading into the June 17 policy decision."
"The BoJ has remained decidedly hawkish year-to-date and its tightening stance has been met with bond market turbulence in recent weeks."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1300 as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD struggles to find direction and trades in a narrow channel above 1.1300 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will look for a catalyst in the minutes of the Federal Reserve's May policy meeting.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500 as USD holds ground
GBP/USD continues to push lower after closing in negative territory on Tuesday and trades below 1.3500 on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its rivals following this week's upbeat data releases, making it difficult for the pair to regain its traction.
Gold price retains positive bias and refreshes daily top; holds above $3,300 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price looks to build on modest intraday gains and climbs to a fresh daily peak, around the $3,323-3,324 area during the first half of the European session. Despite the recent trade optimism, investors remain on edge amid the uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, US fiscal concerns, and geopolitical risks.
Cardano Price Forecast: Triangle fallout looms ahead of ADA ETF deadline
Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.74 with a pullback of over 1% at press time on Wednesday, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to decide on the Grayscale ADA Exchange Traded Fund on Thursday.
Tariff tango turns risk on rumba: Wall Street rips on the reversal
Wall Street came back from the long weekend not just rested, but revved. Traders hit their desks Tuesday morning like sprinters out of the blocks, still shaking off the BBQ smoke and armed with a pent-up cocktail of cash, FOMO, and a headline they’ve seen before—only shinier.