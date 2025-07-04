"The same applies to the Tankan survey of large manufacturing companies. Here, too, lower sales prices are reported. In fact, a clear difference between the sales prices in the survey and inflation has emerged over the past few months. This could be due, among other things, to the fact that food prices have been the main driver of inflation in Japan recently. Nevertheless, the survey points to a weakening of inflationary pressure in the manufacturing sector and is a further indication that the central bank will take its time before raising interest rates again."

"Consumer inflation expectations fell for the second month in a row, reaching their lowest level since the end of last year. At 3.6%, the weighted average of expectations calculated by us is still quite high, but a look at the historical data shows that consumers usually overestimate the level of inflation. We should therefore be less concerned about the level than about the direction in which it is moving. From this perspective, the falling expectations can certainly be viewed as positive."

No new inflation data was released in Japan this week. However, two surveys were published, the Tankan and the consumer confidence survey, which also asked about inflation expectations (and the development of sales prices). These indicate that inflationary pressure is likely to ease further in the coming months, Commerzbank's FX analyst Volkmar Baur notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.