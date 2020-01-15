Investors scaled back their open interest positions by just 160 contracts on Tuesday, while volume went up by nearly 40K contracts after three straight daily builds, according to flash data from CME Group.
USD/JPY posed for a deeper correction
USD/JPY clinched fresh YTD highs above the psychological 110.00 mark on Tuesday. The move was in tandem with declining open interest (albeit marginally) amidst the negative price action in the Japanese safe haven, all hinting at the likeliness that a correction lower could be in the offing in the short-term horizon.
GBP/USD holding onto gains ahead of Saunders' speech, CPI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, holding onto its gains. BOE's Michael Saunders is set to join his peers in calling for a rate cut. UK CPI inflation is projected to remain at 1.5% yearly.
EUR/USD stable above 1.11 amid trade speculation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, in familiar ranges. The US and China are scheduled to sign Phase One of the trade deal while EU-US commerce negotiations continue.
Forex Today: Tariffs weigh on markets, pound recovers ahead of data, Bitcoin takes a breather
The US will maintain most of the tariffs it has slapped on China at least until November – when the US elections are due. The market mood has worsened.
Crypto market calms down after head-spinning growth
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,630. The coin has retreated from the intraday high of $8,899, though the short-term trend remains bullish. Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are Bitcoin Gold (BTG) $14.63 (+83.5%) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) $356.15 (+76.5%).
USD/JPY remains depressed below 110.00, eyes US/China trade deal details
USD/JPY has bounced-off 109.82 lows but remains below the 110 handle amid a cautious market mood, as all eyes remain on the US-China trade deal documents due to be released later on Wednesday, cited by the US Treasury Sec, Mnuchin.