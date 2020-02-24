In light of advanced figures from CME Group for JPY futures markets, investors added around 6.8K contracts to their open interest positions, clinching at the same time the fourth consecutive build. Volume, on the other hand, reversed three builds in a row and shrunk by around 72.8K contracts.
USD/JPY seen rangebound in the short-term
USD/JPY has receded from recent YTD highs above 112.00 the figure in past sessions. Friday’s pullback was on the back of rising open interest in the Japanese currency, which could allow for further pullbacks in the pair. However, the moderate pullback in volume could also favour some consolidation in the short-term horizon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.08 amid coronavirus concerns, ahead of IFO
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.08, down as the dollar benefits from safe-haven flows related to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak well beyond China. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields. The German IFO Business Climate is eyed.
GBP/USD clings to 1.2950 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, around familiar levels. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week. Coronavirus fears are weighing on markets.
Forex Today: Coronavirus consumes markets, Gold eyeing $1,700, German data awaited
Coronavirus: The respiratory disease continues spreading and is taking its toll. Chinese President Xi Jinping has sounded the alarm over the outbreak at the Communist Party's gathering.
Gold: All eyes on $1696 amid bullish MACD
Gold prices remain positive above March 2013 top. The year 2013 high and late-2012 tops will be on the bull’s radar for now. Overbought RSI can trigger intermediate pullbacks but major sellers will stay away unless prices dip below September 2019 peak.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.