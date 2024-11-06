JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs stocks soar as Trump win signals financial deregulation, higher interest rates

- JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs both gained as much as 7.5% in Wednesday's premarket.
- Donald Trump won a second non-consecutive term as US president on Tuesday evening.
- Trump won about 51% of the popular vote and more than enough electoral votes to win, although vote count continues.
- UBS, Barclays expect tariffs and higher deficits to force the Fed to keep interest rates higher, benefiting banks.
JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) both saw their stars rise in Wednesday’s premarket after Donald J. Trump won a convincing election to a second consecutive term in office on Tuesday.
The two largest banks in the United States, both members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), skyrocketed more than 6% in Wednesday’s premarket. For its part, the Dow Jones futures rose more than 3%, leading NASDAQ and S&P 500 futures.
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs stock news
Donald Trump won at least 277 electoral votes with about 51% of the popular vote so far on November 5 to become the 47th president of the United States. There are still many votes to count, but his presidency is certain. Additionally, Republicans retook the US Senate and appear to have done quite well in the House of Representatives.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are the most obvious winners from Trump’s historic win. This is the first time since the late 19th century US presidency of Grover Cleveland that an occupant of the White House has served non-consecutive terms.
UBS published a client note saying that higher interest rates expected under a Trump administration would be good for financials. The market expects higher interest rates in a Trump presidency because of higher expected deficits compared to a Democratic Party administration. The federal debt rose 50% under the first Trump presidency (2017-2021), and most observers expect it to continue in his second term.
Higher deficits should cause higher inflation, which will cause the Fed to keep interest rates heightened. Additionally, Trump ran on a policy of broad tariffs. Tariffs, which are taxes on imports, tend to increase inflation, particularly in countries like the US that run major trade deficits and rely extensively on international goods markets.
"We don’t expect the Fed to pre-judge the Trump policy agenda. But we think it will pause the cutting cycle if large tariff increases are announced, assuming the economy is still on solid footing," Barclays said in a separate note.
UBS said that mergers and acquisitions, a primary moneymaker of investment banks, will rise precipitously without the added scrutiny of a Democratic-led Federal Trade Commission.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0700 as Trump declares victory
EUR/USD stays under strong bearish pressure and trades near 1.0700, losing over 2% on the day. The US Dollar rallies as Republican nominee Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the US after winning key swing states, weighing heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD slums toward 1.2850 as Trump win boosts USD
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and drops toward 1.2850 following a short-lasting recovery attempt. The US Dollar outperforms its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as Donald Trump completes his political comeback, winning the presidential election.
Gold drops below $2,700, US yields surge higher as Trump claims victory
Gold extends it slide and trades at a fresh multi-week low below $2,700 as markets react to Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises more than 4% on the day, forcing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Bitcoin soars to a new all-time of $75,407 as Trump wins US presidential election
Bitcoin soared over 7% to a new all-time high of $75,407 on Wednesday as Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, the candidate that was seen as more favorable for crypto markets due to his pro-crypto stances.
Trump wins: Tax cuts come with a cost
Donald Trump’s victory will ensure a lower tax environment that should boost sentiment and spending in the near term. However, promised tariffs, immigration controls and higher borrowing costs will increasingly become headwinds through his presidential term.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.