Japan’s Trade Negotiator Akazawa: Want to meet with Bessent for ministerial talks

Japan’s Chief Trade Negotiator and Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Thursday that he “wants to meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this time” to conduct ministerial talks.
Additional comments
Will continue demanding US to reconsider tariff measures.
Will conduct ministerial talks on trade expansion, economic security cooperation.
Aware of US court decision to block Trump tariffs.
Will examine the details and potential impact on Japan.
