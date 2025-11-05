Japan’s Top FX Diplomat Mimura: Recent Yen moves deviate from the fundamentals

Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and top foreign exchange official, said on Wednesday, “recent Yen moves deviate from the fundamentals.

Additional comments

There is some speculation in the market about Japan's macroeconomic policies, especially fiscal policy.



Yen long positions have been shrinking after the summer.



We all agree that monetary policy itself is in the hands of the Bank of Japan (BoJ).



I would say outcome of Japan’s trade deal with the US is the best thing that we could do realistically.



Don't think we need annual cap for US.-bound investment like South Korea, in light of Japan’s foreign currency market.



A bit worried whether or not the current situation in the stock market might be a little too rapid.



Investment in AI is good now, but many of these AI ecosystems may be eventually forced out of the market.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is holding its recovery near 153.00, flattish on the day at the time of writing.