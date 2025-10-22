Japan’s Takaichi may raise defence spending target to 2% of GDP - Kyodo

Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi to say in policy speech the government plans to bring forward its target to raise defence spending to 2% of GDP from 2027-2028, Kyodo reported.

Market reaction

During the press time, the USD/JPY pair trades marginally lower to near 151.80 despite the US Dollar Index (DXY) tick up, suggesting slight strength in the Japanese Yen (JPY).