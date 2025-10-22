Japan’s Takaichi may raise defence spending target to 2% of GDP - Kyodo
Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi to say in policy speech the government plans to bring forward its target to raise defence spending to 2% of GDP from 2027-2028, Kyodo reported.
Market reaction
During the press time, the USD/JPY pair trades marginally lower to near 151.80 despite the US Dollar Index (DXY) tick up, suggesting slight strength in the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.39%
|-0.12%
|-0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|0.34%
|-0.18%
|-0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.39%
|-0.34%
|-0.49%
|-0.48%
|-0.48%
|-0.48%
|-0.37%
|JPY
|0.12%
|0.18%
|0.49%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|CAD
|0.10%
|0.14%
|0.48%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|AUD
|0.09%
|0.14%
|0.48%
|-0.05%
|-0.00%
|-0.00%
|0.10%
|NZD
|0.12%
|0.14%
|0.48%
|-0.03%
|-0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|CHF
|-0.00%
|0.04%
|0.37%
|-0.15%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.