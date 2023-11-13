Japan’s Suzuki: Will watch forex moves closely and take appropriate action

Japanese Finance Minister Sunichi Suzuki is out with some verbal intervention, as the Yen sits at yearly highs against the US Dollar at the start of the week on Monday.
Additional quotes
Sudden forex moves are undesirable.
No comment on currency levels.
Currency rates should be set by markets reflecting fundamentals.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.19% higher on the day at 151.80, shrugging off the jawboning.
